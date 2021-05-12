Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report sales of $720.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $707.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.73 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $659.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. 10,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,452. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

