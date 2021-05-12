Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $511.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $207,349. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

