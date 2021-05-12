Nord Finance (NORD) Market Cap Hits $8.41 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00011439 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $725,812.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.76 or 0.00566909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00071445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00248165 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.29 or 0.01169663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,005 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.