Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.96

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 90300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

