Northern Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,371 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 19.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.51. 11,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,946. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

