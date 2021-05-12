Northern Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $141.68. 7,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.