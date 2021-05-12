Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $286.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $365.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.81.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $136.45 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Novavax by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

