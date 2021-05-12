Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 7.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $162.90. Approximately 27,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,151,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.06.

In other Novavax news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,774,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 88,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

