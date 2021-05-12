Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,630 shares of company stock worth $656,387.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

