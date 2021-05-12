Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,630 shares of company stock worth $656,387.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Analyst Recommendations for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit