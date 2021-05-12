Nutrien Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.40.

Nutrien stock opened at C$74.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.40 billion and a PE ratio of 55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$41.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 135.18%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.