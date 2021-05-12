Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.