NuVasive, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVA. Truist increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $68.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $47,459,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,505,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 267,914 shares during the period.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

