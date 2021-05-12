Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:NEV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,714. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
