Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:NEV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,714. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

