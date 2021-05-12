Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of JRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 91,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,062. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,872.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $41,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,110 over the last ninety days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

