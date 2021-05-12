Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NXJ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 48,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

