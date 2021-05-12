Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NXJ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 48,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $15.17.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.