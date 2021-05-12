Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 89,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,708. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

