Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NUO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,255. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

