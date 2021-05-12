Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $66,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

