Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NUWE traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,122. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

