NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.85. The stock had a trading volume of 87,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $648.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

