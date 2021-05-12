NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,676 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

