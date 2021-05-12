Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.82. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Dividend History for Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit