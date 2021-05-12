Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.82. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.