Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Up 5.8%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.25 and last traded at $79.25. 1,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 243,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $39,599,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $26,416,000.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

