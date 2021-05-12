Oblong (OBLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Oblong to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

NYSE OBLG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. Oblong has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

