OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.85

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several brokerages have commented on OERLF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.