Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.28

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 31000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

