OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

OFS Capital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 39,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,191. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

OFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

