Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,580,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $237.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -123.26 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.65 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

