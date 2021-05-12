Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,406,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth $880,000.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

