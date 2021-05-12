ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Increased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises 5.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 2.20% of ON Semiconductor worth $383,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. 400,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

