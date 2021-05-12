Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.