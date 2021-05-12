Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.53. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 7,541,609 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

The firm has a market cap of $128.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. Research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

