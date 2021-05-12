One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.59

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $503.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.