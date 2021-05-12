ONE (NYSE:AONE) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ONE (NYSE:AONE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AONE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 3,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. ONE has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,215,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter worth approximately $10,013,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter worth $8,847,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ONE in the first quarter worth $2,366,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000.

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

