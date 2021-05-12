OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 1,784,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,134. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -58.88. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

