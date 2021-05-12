OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 25,129 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $1,355,206.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $337,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28.

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.

ONEW opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.14.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

