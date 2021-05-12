OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 25,129 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $1,355,206.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $337,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12.
- On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00.
ONEW opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.