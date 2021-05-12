OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 5,616 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $305,117.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $1,355,206.97.

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00.

Shares of ONEW opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

