Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.