Oppenheimer Lowers The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $600.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.52.

Shares of TTD opened at $514.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $687.45 and a 200-day moving average of $771.28. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 176.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 52.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

