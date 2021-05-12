Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $610.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.55.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $481.50 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $351.29 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

