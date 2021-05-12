OptiNose, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.53). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in OptiNose by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit