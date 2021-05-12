OptiNose, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.53). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in OptiNose by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

