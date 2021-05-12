Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Sells $112,042,000.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00.

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

