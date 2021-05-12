Origo Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origo has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.77 or 0.01037255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00069577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00110829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060780 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

