Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

NASDAQ OTIC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 284,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other Otonomy news, Director Jay Lichter sold 173,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $496,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

