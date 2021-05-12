Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $3.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.14 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.