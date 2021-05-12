PAC Global Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.45 or 0.04162678 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.