Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. Wolfe Research currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 1,282,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,731,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

