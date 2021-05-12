Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Martha Notaras Buys 350 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Martha Notaras acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $23,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.75 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,977,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Palomar by 155.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Palomar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

