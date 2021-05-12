Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%.

PANL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 11,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $907,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,476.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,329,258 shares of company stock worth $19,214,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

