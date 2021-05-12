Paparazzi (PAZZI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $332.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $12,845.10 and $332.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.38 or 0.01100082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00115099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061912 BTC.

About Paparazzi

PAZZI is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

